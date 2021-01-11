One half of YouTube sensation Sugu Pavithra escapes jail for possessing dangerous weapon

Former estate worker M. Sugu at the Session Court in Ipoh January 11, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Jan 11 — A former estate worker M. Sugu escaped jail term with a three-year good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in July last year.

Judge Norashima Khalid meted out the sentence after the 30-year-old pleaded guilty during the trial proceeding on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon.

Norashima also ordered Sugu to pay RM3,000 for the prosecution cost.

She said that Sugu was released after the court heard the defence’s appeal and going through facts in the second representation application report.

According to the charge sheet, he was charge under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for being in possession of a 66 cm-long sickle, which carries imprisonment not less than five years and not more than ten years and whipping.

He was charged with committing the offense at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun parking lot here, between 4pm to 6pm, July 21 last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd Radzi prosecuted while Sugu was represented by lawyer Syahrul Nizam Mohd Rabi.

During the proceeding, Syahrul Nizam requests the court to allow the good behaviour bond order under Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Syahrul Nizam applied for the bond on the grounds that Sugu had never been involved in any criminal or gangsterism case and it was just a misunderstanding.

“Sugu is a father of two young children and also one of the candidates for the ‘Ipoh City Icon’ award for his effort on making the city famous.

“He has regretted his act and promised not to repeat it again. His confession also saved the trial time and cost,” he told the court.

Sugu is the husband to S. Pavithra who shot to fame last year for her cooking videos on YouTube under the name Sugu Pavithra.

The couple’s videos have attracted a huge following due to their fluency in Malay.