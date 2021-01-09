Malaysia records 2,451 Covid-19 cases, five deaths

File photo of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — file photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Ministry of Health reported 2,451 new cases today as Malaysians await announcement on new and tightened standard operating procedures (SOP) in response to the spike in Covid-19 infections.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the bulk of the cases recorded were from Selangor at 564 cases followed by Sabah and Negeri Sembilan at 409 and 351 cases respectively.

“This brings the number of cumulative cases in Malaysia to 133,559 cases, with 26,185 cases still active.

“As for recoveries, the ministry recorded a total of 1,401 recoveries today, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Malaysia to 106,832 cases or 80 per cent of all total cases,” he said in a statement here.

Malaysia also recorded five new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total to 542 so far.

Presently, there are 177 positive cases requiring Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment, of which 82 require breathing assistance.

Of today’s cases, five are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad. The remaining 2,446 domestic cases involved 1,858 Malaysians and 588 foreigners.

