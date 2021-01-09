Environment and Water Ministry: Clogged tributaries, drainage system among causes of slow receding east coast floods

Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang said rubbish and flood debris such as trees and soil slow down the process of dispersing the floodwaters. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 9 — Tributaries and a drainage system clogged with rubbish have exacerbated the flood situation that hit the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia, said Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

He said rubbish and flood debris such as trees and soil slow down the process of dispersing the floodwaters.

“When floods occur, floodwaters in some areas recede quickly and while others take a longer time. This is because during floods a lot of garbage clogging drains and tributaries result in a slow water flow from the flood sites into rivers.

A lot of money is needed to maintain the drainage system tributaries and so we really need the cooperation of the community to not throw garbage everywhere because if a flood situation occurs, the receding of floodwaters will be hampered because of the clogged drainage system,” he told reporters after attending the MSU Sungai Damansara National River Trails Project, organised by the Management and Science University (MSU), here today.

Also present at the event was MSU president Tan Sri Mohd Shukri Ab Yajid.

Meanwhile, commenting on the programme, Zaini said it was part of activities to support the government’s efforts to create 10,000 kilometres of trail paths along the river banks by 2030 for the public’s recreational use.

He said the purpose of creating the trail route is to encourage people to work together in protecting the environment, especially the rivers which are a source of national water supply. — Bernama