Selangor surau, mosques get nod to hold Friday, obligatory prayers for stipulated congregation

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 6 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has allowed Friday and obligatory prayers in the state to be conducted according to the number of stipulated worshipers on Monday.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the determination of the congregation number was based on the current development of the localised Covid-19 pandemic involving mosques and surau permitted to hold Friday prayers as well as surau in the state.

He said for the state mosque and the Tengku Ampuan Mosque in Bukit Jelutong, a congregation of 500 people is allowed for Friday prayers and 150 for obligatory prayers.

“For 39 management mosques and 17 institutional mosques, a congregation of 300 members are allowed for Friday prayers with 150 people for daily congregation prayers.

“For mosques and surau permitted to hold Friday prayers in Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor districts, the number of Friday prayer congregants is according to the actual capacity of the main prayer hall with a physical distancing of 1.5 metres while for obligatory prayers, the number is up to 40 worshipers including the administrators,” he said in a statement

He added that for mosques and suraus permitted to hold Friday prayers in the districts of Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Sepang, Hulu Langat and Gombak, only 40 pilgrims including the facility administrator are allowed for Friday prayers and obligatory prayers.

He said all surau, including institutional surau throughout the state, are allowed to have 40 people to perform the obligatory prayers.

Commenting further, Mohd Shahzihan said in his discussion with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on allowing prayers yesterday, His Highness expressed his disappointment that some parties claimed that mosques and suraus in the state had been closed.

He said, he was also saddened by the perception of some people that the decision made earlier was like preventing Muslims from worshiping in mosques and surau.

“In fact, mosques and surau in Selangor continue to be opened in stages based on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this matter was not published by the media because there were changes according to local circumstances.

“Therefore, the Sultan wants the new permitted opening for the prayers to reach the parishioners and to fully comply with the standard operating procedures set so that mosques and suraus do not cause new outbreak of the Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama