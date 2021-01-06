Association issues tighter protocols after 11 Klang Valley golf clubs hit by Covid-19

The Malaysian Golf Association has updated its golfing protocols in light of the recent spate of Covid-19 cases reported at golf clubs. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Golf Association (MGA) has updated its golfing protocols in light of the recent spate of Covid-19 cases reported at golf clubs.

Among these are recommending that golf clubs install a plastic screen separator in all buggies, limiting the changing room capacity to 50 per cent and making sure caddies wear gloves and masks at all times.

This comes after three more golf clubs were affected by Covid-19, forcing the closure of some of their facilities for several days for sanitising purposes.

MGA honorary-secretary Datuk Zulkifli Ismail told Malay Mail it had met the National Security Council (MKN) several days ago and concluded that this would be the best move for the safety of golfers in the long term.

“After meeting the MKN leadership two days ago, we decided to implement this new rule and encourage clubs to follow it. All they have to do is invest in it one time.

“Then they won’t have to worry about it in the future,” said Zulkifli when contacted.

“We still encourage golfers to use single buggies, but smaller clubs will struggle for patrons. At least with the plastic covers, there is an extra layer of protection,” he said.

Mines Resort and Golf Club is among the three establishments that have reported recent cases of Covid-19 on their premises. It said a guest of one of its members tested positive on January 3 after playing there the day before.

A notice sent out by Mines sighted by Malay Mail stated that the guest did not use the changing room but had breakfast and lunch at Palong Terrace, an open area in the club.

All the golfers involved used individual buggies and the club closed on January 4 for cleaning and sanitising.

Next was Glenmarie Golf and Country Club which reported a member testing positive on January 3. The individual played golf on December 31 and visited the membership service centre on December 29.

The club closed all its facilities except the sports and recreation centre and driving range for one day, January 4, for sanitising purposes, while contact tracing was carried out.

The third club, Sultan Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club, sent out a notice stating that a walk-in golfer and guests played at the club on January 2. The individual tested positive on January 3.

The individuals did not use any of the club’s facilities, and played golf while adhering to all the SOPs. After finishing their rounds, they left the club premises.

“The guests’ only contact is a staff member who has since been quarantined and the Covid-19 test will be performed according to guidelines by the Ministry of Health,” read the notice.

The club was closed for two days, on January 4 and 5, for sanitising work.

The other golf clubs affected by Covid-19 to date are Kelab Rahman Putra, Sungai Long Golf and Country Club and Impian Golf and Country Club, Royal Selangor Golf Club, TPC KL, Kelab Golf Negara Subang, Danau Golf Club and Staffield Country Resort.