MetMalaysia brands claim of 'London-like' cold weather in February as fake news

People using their umbrellas after a rainstorm in Kuala Lumpur December 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has denied claims that the cold weather, like in London, will hit Malaysia in February.

MetMalaysia in a statement today said that such claims, which have been viralled on social media and WhatsApp were false information that had been spread in 2016 and were re-posted.

It also said that the cold weather condition experienced in most areas in the peninsula, especially the East Coast and West Coast at this time of the year was due to the continuous humid and cloudy weather for several days and the cold winds.

Apart from that, the cloudy condition and lack of sunlight continuously for several days also contributed to the cooler than normal weather in the country, it said.

On Jan 3, the lowest minimum daily temperature of 21 and 22 degrees Celsius were recorded in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor was 21 to 22 ° C and the situation was normal on a cloudy and rainy day.

Therefore, the public is advised to get authentic information on weather forecasts and warnings through the official website and official social media site of MetMalaysia or through the hotline 1-300-22-1638 and the myCuaca application.

Meanwhile, the weather condition in the East Coast states of the peninsula has improved.

According to MetMalaysia, in a statement issued at 7.25am, the states are Kelantan, Terengganu (involving Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis and Jerantut).

An alert weather warning was also issued for Sabah, involving Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.

"During that period, strong winds can occur in coastal areas in the east coast states of the peninsula and Sabah, while most areas in the west coast states of the peninsula will experience cloudy and rainy weather due to the overflow of rain from the east coast of the peninsula,” it said.

It also forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain with strong winds, especially in the evening until late at night in Sabah and Sarawak.

The situation has the potential to cause flash floods in low-lying areas, it said.

It said Northeast winds of up to 60 km per hour, with waves as high as 4.5 metres, is expected to occur in the waters of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and East Johor during the period.

Meanwhile, in the waters of Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan, strong northeast winds of up to 50 km per hour, with waves up to 3.5 metres, is expected during the period, as well as overflowing of seawater to the coastal areas and river estuaries. — Bernama