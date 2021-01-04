Johor govt to ensure relief centres have adequate facilities, says MB

The current situation of Mersing Nitar Utama Road is closed to all vehicles during the flood survey in the Mersing area, January 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — The Johor government will ensure that temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state are equipped with adequate basic facilities.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the state government would find the best ways possible to look after the welfare of flood victims.

“I hope flood victims will be patient. Do not worry, the government will take care of the welfare of the families housed in temporary relief centres.

“At the same time, I hope the public will cooperate with the relevant departments while at the temporary relief centres,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier, Hasni, accompanied by Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail, visited several PPS in the district.

As of 4pm, 6,244 victims from 1,636 families in eight districts in Johor have been affected by the floods. — Bernama