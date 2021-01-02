Meeting on safety of Sarawak ferry points Monday, says Julaihi

Tan Sri James Jemut Masing and Datuk Julaihi Narawi (right) visit the site of the tragic Triso ferry incident — Bernama pic

SRI AMAN, Jan 2 — Sarawak Infrastructure and Port Development Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi will hold a meeting on Monday with relevant agencies to discuss measures to increase safety at all ferry points in the state.

He said the meeting would involve the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR), Sarawak Rivers Board (LSSS) and ferry service operators throughout the state following yesterday’s tragedy where a four-wheel-drive (4WD) plunged into Sungai Batang Lupar at Triso Ferry Point here.

“We cannot point finger at anyone because this tragedy was an accident, but we are very sad that it has resulted in loss of life,” he told reporters after a briefing on the incident here today.

Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, said there are currently 12 ferry points throughout Sarawak with seven of them operating on the Jalan Pesisir Sarawak route.

“All 12 ferry points are given a subsidy of RM78 million a year by the Sarawak government and each passenger is only charged RM1,” he said. — Bernama