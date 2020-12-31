Inland Revenue Board denies having TikTok account

IRB has denied having a TikTok account in its name. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 ― The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has denied having a TikTok account in its name which went viralled on social media in last few days.

IRB in a statement said the board only has official social media accounts on its official portal namely; Facebook: facebook.com/LHDNM; Twitter: @LHDNMofficial, Instagram: LHDNM and Youtube: LhdnTube.

To prevent IRB’s identity from being further abused, a police report has been lodged and it will be followed up with an official report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) soon.

“IRB wishes to advise members of the public to be alert and be responsible in posting on social media,” it said.

Any enquiries or feedback on the matter can be forwarded to IRB via Hasil Care Line by calling 03-89111000 or 603-89111100 (overseas), Hasil Live Chat or the feedback form on IRB’s official portal. ― Bernama