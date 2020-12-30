Single mother pleads not guilty to neglecting son in Setapak

The 25-year-old online cosmetics seller was charged with committing the offence on the seven-month-old boy at a house in Setapak here this month (December). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — A single mother pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to neglecting her son, who is under her care, resulting in the boy to be injured on the arm and armpit.

The 25-year-old online cosmetics seller was charged with committing the offence on the seven-month-old boy at a house in Setapak here this month (December).

The charge, framed under under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Children Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

The woman was allowed bail of RM6,000 with one surety and ordered to not contact witnesses and complainant in the case.

Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid then set January 14 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Shahrizzat Amadan prosecuted, while lawyer Zulkifli Awang, represented the accused. — Bernama