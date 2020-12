MetMalaysia warns of heavy rains in five states

MetMalaysia in a statement today said the areas involved are Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang) and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi (Johor). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Heavy rains are expected to occur over the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and Sabah from tomorrow until Saturday according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia in a statement today said the areas involved are Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin (Pahang) and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi (Johor).

Heavy rains are also expected in Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu and Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu) and throughout Kelantan from Friday to Saturday.

In Sabah, heavy rains are expected to continue until tomorrow in Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau, Tambunan, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.

Heavy rains are also expected to continue in Labuan until tomorrow. — Bernama