Perak MB: Fixing potholes on your own can endanger other road users

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Jubli Hall Kuala Kangsar December 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 28 — People are asked not to repair or patch potholes on their own, for fear of endangering other road users.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said, the move could invite danger when it was not done according to specifications.

“This should not have happened because each road construction has its own specifications and if not followed a slight damage would become big and dangerous,” he told reporters after presenting aid to students affected by the Covid-19 outbreak at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here, today.

He was commenting on several viral postings on social media showing the public trying to close potholes, because they were worried about the safety of road users, especially motorcyclists.

Besides, Saarani said the Perak Public Works Department had successfully resolved 685 of the 705 road damage complaints during the year, in all 12 districts throughout the state with most of them related to maintenance.

In another development, Saarani said a total of 1,200 Perak students, especially from B40 families affected by Covid-19 are eligible to receive a one-off cash aid of RM150 per person.

He said online payments were being made as of Dec 18 until January 2021 to eligible students, whether they are from public or private institutions of higher learning.

“A total of 7.613 students have applied for the aid since it was launched in October. It is being conducted by the Perak Children’s Aspiration Centre (Pasak) in collaboration with the state Student Consultative Council and Peninsular Malay Students Association,” he said.

Saarani explained that among the main criteria to be eligible for the aid was that the students’ families have a household income below the poverty line, and those whose registrations have been suspended at their respective institutions of higher learning.

“The state government hopes that these efforts will reduce the burden on students and cater for additional needs, such as buying mobile data and academic needs,” he said. — Bernama