Khairy tells Works Dept not just to care about potholes because he’s minister; dept says 11 ways for public to complain

Aware of more serious incidents including those that resulted in deaths due to roads in Malaysia with potholes, Khairy said the cause of potholes should be identified including quality aspects and heavy machinery using such roads. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Khairy Jamaluddin has said that the Public Works Department (JKR) should not be paying attention to potholes only because he as a minister was affected by such a pothole, while the government department has since said that the public can lodge complaints about potholes found on roads via any one of its 11 channels.

Following the science, technology and innovation minister’s fall while cycling on a road with a pothole at Kampung Seri Cheeding in Banting, Selangor on December 27 morning, the JKR Kuala Langat had apologised to him the same day, while the pothole was said to have been fixed the next day.

When speaking to local daily Berita Harian, Khairy reportedly said he still could not remember what happened in the incident as he had suffered temporary memory loss said to be due to his fall from his bicycle, adding that he was still fortunate but sympathised with the public as was what the public experiences.

“My intention yesterday in uploading this incident on Twitter is to act as a reminder to other road users, but it appears to have received JKR’s attention.

“I thank JKR for being sensitive towards this issue, but don’t only because I’m a minister, then only want to pay attention,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian yesterday.

Aware of more serious incidents including those that resulted in deaths due to roads in Malaysia with potholes, Khairy said the cause of potholes should be identified including quality aspects and heavy machinery using such roads.

“But what’s important, if there is a pothole, don’t wait for days or wait for too long to tar the road again. If we see it, we can avoid it.

“But I who was cycling, with maximum speed of 40km per hour too did not see it. What more motorcyclists?” he said.

He also said he took a positive view of feedback from various people who wished for him to have an accident while passing through their areas to enable speedy action to be taken on the roads there.

On social media, Malaysians were seen cheekily and jokingly remarking that Khairy should cycle around Malaysia or in certain areas that had many potholes in the roads to enable JKR’s quick action to repair the roads, with many snidely comparing the speed in which the pothole that Khairy bumped into was fixed as compared to potholes encountered by ordinary folks.

In the same report, Khairy proposed the setting up of a special online portal for complaints on potholes nationwide and said he would discuss this with JKR, highlighting the need for real-time monitoring of road conditions as he heard that the road that he had passed by did not have any potholes days earlier.

But he said that government agencies such as JKR do not have sufficient personnel to monitor all the federal roads, and that the public could become the “eyes and ears” of the relevant agencies in charge of supervising road maintenance.

He reportedly said he had discussed with Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on the use of technology to solve this issue, adding: “By creating a special portal to channel complaints, several details such as photos, video and information regarding road damage can be channelled quickly.”

Separately, JKR director-general in a statement yesterday said that the Public Works Department seriously views the comments of social media users regarding the department’s response towards complaints received regarding damaged roads and roads with potholes.

“JKR always works to do its best in monitoring the condition of roads nationwide and each complaint that is received becomes the department’s priority in ensuring road users are in a safe and comfortable condition,” the statement posted on JKR’s Facebook page said.

JKR also said it practises a “no wrong door policy” and listed 11 channels where the public could direct its complaints regarding roads’ conditions, namely the website aduan.jkr.gov.my, the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at the website kkr.spab.gov.my, the Public Complaints Bureau at pcb.spab.gov.my or via an app, by phone call, by emails to [email protected] or to [email protected], by going to the media, verbally at the JKR office, letters, or the Malaysia Government Call Centre (MyGCC).

“Regardless of whether it is a Federal Road or State Road or Council Road, each complaint will be channelled to the relevant party for action to be taken immediately,” the department said.

“I thank all District Engineers and the JKR’s social media administrators nationwide that are always responsive towards each complaint received. I also thank netizens and JKR’s strategic partner RakanKKR that also act as eyes and ears in providing information regarding roads,” the JKR director-general said in the statement, while also saying that the department accepts all criticism and suggestions for improvements to be made.