After run-in with pothole while cycling, Khairy tweets ‘2020 keeps giving’

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin shared pictures of his cuts and bruises after falling into a pothole and a ditch while cycling around Kampung Seri Cheeding in Banting December 27, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Khairy Jamaludd

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar shared pictures of his cuts and bruises after falling into a pothole and a ditch while cycling around Kampung Seri Cheeding in Banting, Selangor this morning.

“Pothole, ditch, KJ. 2020 keeps giving,” the newly elected president of the Negri Sembilan Cycling Association posted on his official Twitter account this afternoon.

His tweet, which includes shots of the pothole and the ditch, has been retweeted over 1,100 times and drawn over 2,400 “likes”.

A number of Twitter users replying to the post remarked that potholes were commonly found on Malaysian roads everywhere and urged the minister to get the relevant authorities to look into the issue.

“Lots of holes along the roads everywhere YB, even in Nilai. Need to urge the Munipil [sic] Councils of each district to look and act thoroughly on this matter so accidents and such won’t happen,” Twitter user Apanz wrote.

Others shared pictures of their injuries from similar encounters falling into potholes, which drew reactions that a minister was finally getting a taste of the ordinary citizen’s experiences on the road.

Most wished Khairy a speedy recovery, but some, like Twitter user Saladin couldn’t help but add in cheekily: “Get well soon. Nanti saya panggil Lando Zawawi settlekan”.

They were referring to a motorcyclist Lando Zawawi (real name Azlan Sani Zawawi) who heads a group active in road safety advocacy for motorcyclists known as Ikatan Silaturahim Brotherhood that has been voluntarily filling in potholes on roads wherever they go since 2011.

Roads in Malaysia’s capital city and many places nationwide are pockmarked with potholes and are often the subject of ire for all road users, pedestrians and otherwise.

Back in October, public calls were made to the government to focus on road repairs instead of renaming roads.

The calls came after the Federal Territories Ministry announced plans to rename Jalan Raja Laut 1 as Jalan Palestin to show solidarity with Palestinians fighting the Zionist regime of Israel.

Khairy’s press secretary Syahrir Bakar later tweeted that the minister suffered only scrapes and bruises.

“Thank you everyone for reaching out. @khairykj is fine. A little bruised up but all is good,” Syahrir wrote.