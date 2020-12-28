Umno Youth lodges police report over meat cartel issue

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (right) arrives at Menara Dato’ Onn the BN Supreme council meeting December 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 —The Umno Youth Movement today lodged a police report on the issue of a smuggling cartel and the distribution of imported meat with questionable halal status.

Its chief, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said, in the report, the movement urged that a special team be set up involving the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission so that the investigation into the matter could be carried out quickly and in an integrated manner.

He said individuals and companies involved in all forms of malpractice, including corruption, should be exposed and prosecuted immediately.

“This needs to be done transparently and quickly so that the confidence and trust of the people and the international community towards the Malaysian Halal logo can be restored and preserved immediately,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after making a report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here.

Asyraf Wajdi said the exposure of the activities of the meat cartel had caused anxiety and worry to the communities, especially Muslims.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report.

The media had previously reported on cartel activities smuggling frozen meat from China, Ukraine, Brazil and Argentina before repackaging the meat using the Halal logo at a warehouse in Senai, Johor. — Bernama