Rais reprimands ‘missing’ senators

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim today reprimanded some of the members of the Senate who went missing from the proceedings of the house.

Rais said their presence was not only important during the debate session, but also during other sessions to enable issues regarding people’s interest to be discussed and defended.

“It has been brought to my knowledge that some of the Yang Berhormat went missing after marking their attendance.

“We have vowed to defend the constitution, so our presence in this hall should reflect that,” he said after the swearing-in of PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin as senator.

Khairil Nizam, 41, was appointed for the first time by Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Rais said he hoped Khairil Nizam would use his expertise and experience as a professional to add value to the Senate. — Bernama