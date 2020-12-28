Covid-19 rises to 1,594 new cases in Malaysia today, three new deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia recorded 1,594 new Covid-19 infections today, three of which contracted the virus while abroad.

With this Malaysia now has a cumulative total of 106,690 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also announced the recovery of 1,181 patients and the deaths of three people today, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the country to 455.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 1,166 patients are currently under intensive care and that 53 require ventilators.

