Covid-19: No mass gatherings allowed at New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya October 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Huge gatherings at New Year eve celebrations to usher in 2021 are not allowed, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said the risk of Covid-19 spreading was possible if the annual celebration, which is usually celebrated on a large scale was permitted around the country.

“However, there are various ways to celebrate, such as privately, with families at home and so on but mass gatherings are not allowed this time.

“This is because it will be hard for people to practice physical distancing and it would be difficult to control the crowd,” he said at a press conference on the development of the movement control order (MCO) here.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said so far, there was no proposal to re-impose inter-state and inter-district travel restrictions as was implemented before.

He said the decision on the matter depended on the views and advice from the Health Ministry as it would only be implemented when recommended by the ministry.

“We have not discussed it in detail yet. We will get the views of the Health Ministry and make a decision after that.

“So far, it remains as announced that interstate and inter-district travel is still allowed,” he said.

Earlier, the government decided to allow interstate and district travel throughout the country without police permission from December 7, except in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). — Bernama