PLUS: Slow-moving traffic at several main highways in Malaysia after holiday weekend

A view of the traffic near the Gombak toll plaza December 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Traffic has been reported to be moving slowly at several main highways this evening, as people begin to return home after the Christmas holiday weekend.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said that this was the situation as of 5.12pm for southbound traffic from Sungai Petani (North) to Sungai Petani (South), Permatang Pauh to Perai, Juru to Bukit Tambun, Bukit Gantang to Bukit Berapit and the Menora Tunnel heading to Ipoh.

Slow traffic was also reported from Ipoh Selatan to Gopeng, along the Gua Tempurung stretch, Tapah to Tapah rest and service area (R & R) and Bidor to Sungkai.

“A car accident at 241.7KM (northbound) (Pedas Linggi to Senawang) has caused a 24-kilometre traffic jam from the Ayer Keroh overhead bridge restaurant to the accident site,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic in the east coast areas was slow moving from before entering the Kuala Terengganu toll plaza due to rain and bad weather.

According to him, traffic is also slow moving from Bentong (East) to the Bentong toll plaza and after the Bentong toll plaza to Lentang.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the Plusline toll-free line at 1800-88-0000 and PLUS Twitter account at www.twitter.com/plustrafik, or at the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and its Twitter account at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama