Two men feared drowned in Marang

MARANG, Dec 26 ― Two men have disappeared while swimming in the sea in separate incidents at Jambu Bongkok Beach and Pantai D’Marang Village here, yesterday evening, and are feared to have drowned.

Marang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) station chief Yahya Hanafi said the search and rescue (SAR) operations off the two beaches were hampered by the turbulent seas.

He said JBPM received an emergency call on the first incident at the Jambu Bongkok Beach at 6.37pm.

A few minutes later, he said JBPM picked up another call about a second incident at Pantai D'Marang Village, Kelulut, about 28.6km further down along the beach from the first case.

“The victim in the first incident was identified as Wan Nashaifudin Wan Latif, 48, of Kampung Bukit Tok Bat, Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu.

“The other was Naim Hariri Kamaruddin, 31, from Kuala Lumpur,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Yahya said the SAR was still ongoing. ― Bernama