Terengganu: Monsoon no hindrance to community-based tourism

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 26 — The monsoon season does not retard tourism activities in Terengganu, instead community-related programmes are actively being carried out to successfully attract the attention of many.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee, chairman Ariffin Deraman said among the activities that attracted attention was a programme to trace history in several locations via bicycling.

“Cycling is a current trend and it is capable of being a new method to attract tourists,” he said in a statement following the organisation of the Kalang Warisan ‘Explore Ride’ programme here, today.

Ariffin said the programme managed to bring together 300 cyclists for a 40-kilometre ride starting at Kalang Warisan, a new location for community tourism product, located by the river.

He said the area not only has various unique handicraft heritage but is also rich in history such as the tomb of Tok Pulau Manis or Sheikh Abdul Malik Abdullah and also products based on agro-tourism such as the original duku orchard of Terengganu.

“Today’s programme is just part of the effort mobilised by the community to further develop this area, apart from doing this healthy cycling leisure, participants also indirectly have the opportunity to enjoy the uniqueness of tourism products and the beauty of Kalang Warisan located in Kampung Pulau Manis, here.

“The success of raising Kalang Warisan as another new destination for family vacations is also the result of the co-operation and creativity of the villagers who indirectly provide an economic overflow for the locals through community-based tourism activities,” he said in the statement. — Bernama