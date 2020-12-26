On Boxing Day, Malaysia hits new record high of Covid-19 cases at 2,335; KL top of the list

File photo of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysia reached a new high of 2,335 new daily Covid-19 cases today, of which only 11 were imported cases.

Kuala Lumpur is back at leading the amount of new cases among all states. In total, the cumulative number of cases is now 103,900, with 20,035 cases still active

There were also another two deaths reported today bringing the total number of deaths to 451.

“Kuala Lumpur reported the highest number of cases today at 728 cases (31.2 per cent) and from that total, 677 cases are from the active clusters and contact tracing done in the field.

“This is followed by Selangor (710 cases) and Johor (412 cases),” health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement today.

“Apart from that, 308 cases were reported in the lockups, immigration detention centres and prisons,” he added.

The Jalan Harapan prison had (156 cases), the Pagar Siput cluster (128 cases), Tembok (8 cases), Sandakan prison (7 cases), Pagar Bentong (4 cases), Tembok Gajah (2 cases), GK Tawau (1 case), Kepayan prison (1 cases) and the Kolam Air cluster (1 case).

The two deaths today involved a 44-year-old Malaysian female whose body was brought to Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan. She had a history of obesity and dyspepsia.

Death 451 was a 70-year-old male who died at Melaka Hospital. He had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and had benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Apart from that, 108 individuals are being treated in the intensive care unit with 50 of them in need of the ventilator.