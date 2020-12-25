Kedah MB: Taking Penang to court over water dispute would be the last resort

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to reporters during a press conference at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Setar September 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

JERLUN, Dec 25 — The Kedah government can take the raw water charge issue against Penang to court if the matter could not be resolved.

Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, however, said the state government would still want to settle the matter through negotiation and a court settlement is only the last resort.

“We will negotiate with Penang now, as we are in Malaysia together.

“But, if the issue comes to a deadlock, it could be brought to court and this will be the final move by the state government,” he said when met by reporters after launching the ground breaking ceremony for Jerlun PAS Complex here today.

He was commenting on whether the state government would bring the matter to court for settlement if the Penang state government refused to pay the Kedah government.

Yesterday, Muhammad Sanusi was reported as saying that the Kedah state government was still open to negotiation with Penang over the payment for raw water before seeking the intervention of the federal government.

Before this, Kedah was claiming RM50 million from the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) as payment for raw water taken from Sungai Muda since 2010 but there was no action taken by Penang. — Bernama