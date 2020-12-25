Three die after inhaling gas at sewage plant in Pantai Dalam

Three workers died after inhaling gas while cleaning a sewage plant in Pantai Dalam. — Bomba KL pic via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Three men died after inhaling gas while cleaning a sewage plant in Jalan Pantai Permai 1, Pantai Dalam, here, today.

The two locals and a Bangladeshi were employees of a cleaning contractor.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) operations centre in a statement said the incident was reported at 2.41pm on six male cleaning workers having respiratory problems due to inhaling gas in the sewage plant.

Two of them managed to save themselves before firemen arrived, while the other four victims were still in the plant, according to the statement.

Members of JBPM’s Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) also conducted air reading and ventilation work at the location to ensure the air quality was safe.

“A victim was rescued and sent to hospital,” the statement said.

The three men who died were taken out of the plant by members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA), while the Hazmat team carried out decontamination before the case was handed over to police for further action. — Bernama