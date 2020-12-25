Johor DAP’s Dr Boo reveals he has Covid-19 but is on the road to recovery

Dr Boo Cheng Hau said that he is making a good recovery after spending time in quarantine. — Picture via Facebook/Boo Cheng Hau

JOHOR BARU, Dec 25 — Outspoken Johor DAP state committee member Dr Boo Cheng Hau is the latest politician to become infected with Covid-19 after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

However, he said that he is making a good recovery after spending time in quarantine.

“My condition has been stable and improving. I hope to get out of quarantine soon.

“Thanks for all the support and concern given by family members, colleagues (staff nurses and doctors here) as well as friends,” Dr Boo wrote in a Facebook post last night.

The post was accompanied by photographs of him, his hospital bed and also a report from the medical laboratory that confirmed he was Covid-19 positive based on his nasal and oral swab results.

Dr Boo had earlier wished Malaysians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year before revealing that he had tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

The 56-year-old general medical practitioner, who has been practising for more than 30 years, explained that healthcare workers like himself are at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

“Do stay safe and take all precautions until there is a vaccine available here,” said Dr Boo in his post.

The former Johor DAP chief and Opposition leader has written several Facebook posts on the Covid-19 pandemic since the start of the movement control order (MCO).

He was among the first politicians to urge the government to urgently approve the use of Covid-19 rapid test kits as an effective means to contain the pandemic when it spread to Malaysia in March.