Supermax warns public against investment scams featuring its name

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Supermax Corporation Bhd (SCB) says it has been alerted that certain unauthorised parties are taking advantage of the global shortage of gloves and the company’s prominence and good standing to attempt and commit fraud.

According to Supermax, there are parties who claim to be involved in the sales and marketing of nitrile and latex gloves as well as other Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) produced by SCB and its subsidiary companies, namely, Supermax Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Maxter Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Maxwell Glove Manufacturing Bhd and SuperVision Optimax Sdn Bhd.

In a statement today, the glovemaker said the unauthorised parties claim to be readily able to provide volume, stock and capacity and have disseminated fabricated documents to support their false claims.

“There are also investment scam syndicates and fraudulent parties using our corporate credentials to promote investment schemes via social media, claiming high returns within a short period of time.

“Do not entertain such claims as these are fraudulent claims, and SCB has no affiliation with these unauthorised parties,” it said, urging members of the public to exercise caution and remain vigilant so as not to fall victim to such scams.

SCB added that the company reserves the right to resort to legal recourse against parties found to be fraudulently claiming or misrepresenting themselves to be acting for and/or on behalf of SCB.

“When in doubt, kindly contact the company at [email protected] and/ or [email protected] for confirmation,” it said. — Bernama