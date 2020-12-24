Nora Anne inquest: Lawyer says Coroner’s Court set to announce decision this Jan 4

Lawyer S. Sakthyvell says the decision is expected to be announced at 10 am at the Coroner's Court, Seremban Court Complex. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Dec 24 ― The Coroner's Court here has set this January 4 to give its decision on the inquest conducted on Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin.

The matter was informed by lawyer S. Sakthyvell, representing the girl’s family, to Bernama here today.

“The decision is expected to be announced at 10 am at the Coroner's Court, Seremban Court Complex,” he said when contacted.

On December 10, which was the last day of the inquest proceedings, Coroner Maimoonah Aid said she would give her decision on the inquest either on December 31 or January 4.

A total of 47 witnesses, including the teenager's parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastien Quoirin, testified during the inquest proceeding which began on Aug 24.

It was also broadcast live online through the official portal of the Malaysian Judiciary and the official YouTube and Facebook social media, “The Malaysian Judiciary” and was conducted in English and Bahasa Malaysia.

Nora Anne, 15, was found missing on August 4, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia, for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

On August 13, 10 days after she was reported missing, her body was found near a creek in a ravine located about 2.5 kilometres from the resort where she and her family stayed, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities, had no criminal element, and she was confirmed dead from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress. ― Bernama