Find hope in Jesus in bleak times, Baru Bian tells Malaysian Christians in Christmas message

In his Christmas Eve message, Selangau MP Baru Bian told Christians that Christ will give them inner peace and assurance amid the Covid-19 pandemic and current unpalatable political scenario. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Dec 24 — Selangau MP Baru Bian has urged Christians in Malaysia to look to Jesus Christ as a messenger of hope for 2021.

In his Christmas Eve message, the former federal minister said Christ will give them inner peace and assurance amid the Covid-19 pandemic and current unpalatable political scenario.

He said Christians believe that God is sovereign over all, and that God is aware of what is happening in the world, including Malaysia.

“Our faith gives us confidence that things will be better as we move into the new year,” he said.

Baru said it is safe to say that this year has been an “annus horribilis” for millions around the world.

“Certainly, it has not been a good year for Malaysia and its people.

“To the dismay of Malaysians, the Pakatan Harapan government which had been chosen by the people collapsed in February, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was just beginning to unleash its deadly tentacles on the world population.

“Instead of managing the country at this critical time, political leaders have been spending the bulk of their time horse-trading and guarding their positions.

“Malaysia is still grappling with the effects of Covid-19 almost a year after it first appeared on our shores,” he said, adding the pandemic has cost many people their lives, jobs and savings, while the country’s economy is in recession.

He said families and friends are unable to see each other, resulting in emotional and mental health issues for the vulnerable.

“It has truly been an unprecedented year of suffering and loss,” Baru, who is also the Ba’Kelalan state assemblyman, said.