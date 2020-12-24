10,000 houses available for youth under ‘Residensi Prihatin’ housing programme

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa after presenting business licences to Putrajaya youth entrepreneurs in Putrajaya, November 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The Federal Territories Ministry will develop 10,000 affordable housing units for youth at a price of RM200,000 per unit under the ‘Residensi Prihatin’ programme, said Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said that this was the first round of the programme, where 1,000 units will be built in Labuan, 3,000 units in Putrajaya, and 6,000 units in Kuala Lumpur.

“Construction work is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and will be completed in 24 months if using the modular technology method or 36 months using conventional methods, he said.

“Although build at the price of affordable homes, the quality of its construction and the building’s amenities will not be compromised on,” he said during a media conference after attending a Wilayah Cakna 3.0 donation ceremony here today.

Annuar said five projects in Putrajaya, which were under the Malaysian Civil Servants Housing Programme in Precinct 5, 7, 14 and 19, that were cancelled previously would resume under the ‘Residensi Prihatin’ programme.

Those who are interested can apply through the Federal Territories Ministry website, he added.

Earlier, Annuar presented RM100 Back to School vouchers to 1,000 students under the Wilayah Cakna 3.0 initiative in a ceremony held today. The initiative will help 26,000 students in the Federal Territory

Annuar, who is also Barisan Nasional secretary-general, said that Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s status as Putrajaya MP would remain unchanged as he managed to get a stay of execution for his sentence. He was asked to comment about Tengku Adnan’s status who was found guilty of receiving a RM2 million bribe.

The high court sentenced Tengku Adnan to 12 months in prison and a fined him RM2 million after he was found guilty of receiving a RM2 million bribe from a businessman in 2016.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, however, allowed Tengku Adnan’s application to postpone the jail sentence and fine pending the outcome of his appeal.

Meanwhile, in another development, the repair works on the housing units of the Malaysian Civil Servants Housing Project (PPAM) Meninjau, Precinct 11, which have defects, is being carried out with the cost of repairs being fully borne by the developer.

Annuar who personally inspected the damage at PPAM Melinjau today said several hundred units of affected houses have been repaired while another 127 units are pending involving multiple damages such as structures and designs that do not meet the required standards.

“The developer is still responsible for repairing the damage to the units because it is still under the defect liability period,” he told reporters following the survey.

The media had previously reported that PPAM Melinjau owners were not satisfied with the condition of the houses completed three years ago. The owners claimed that the developer failed to deliver the affordable housing units in perfect condition in terms of construction specifications. — Bernama