Tok Pa: 12th Malaysia Plan to be tabled in Parliament in March

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks during Question Time in Parliament today, December 8, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The government will table the 12th Malaysia Plan 2021-2025 (12MP) during the First Meeting, Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament scheduled in March 2021.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Department is now in the process of finalising the documents for the 12MP.

“All strategies and initiatives in the 12MP are formulated in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“Broad engagement sessions have been held over the last 18 months to ensure ‘no one is left behind’ in drafting and implementation of the nation’s development plans,” he said.

In formulating the 12MP, he said feedback and views from various stakeholders had been taken into account including the public and private sector, industry experts, academics, community leaders, non-governmental organisations, international organisations, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and Senate, as well as the general public through various channels including online engagements.

Mustapa said the 12MP would focus on efforts to strengthen the country’s economy and ensure the people will have a reasonable standard of living. — Bernama