RM36.6m income distribution for ASN to benefit 1.21m unitholders

Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared a total income distribution payout of RM36.6 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has declared a total income distribution payout of RM36.6 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2020, which translates into 2.02 sen per unit for its first variable price fund, Amanah Saham Nasional (ASN).

This reflects a dividend yield of 3.18 per cent based on the expected Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund as at Dec 31, 2020, it said.

“The total payout will benefit 1.21 million unit holders with more than 1.8 billion units. As at Nov 30, 2020, ASN recorded a net income of RM44.3 million for the first 11 months of its financial year,” it said in a statement here, today.

The computation of the income distribution for ASN is based on units held as at December 31, 2020.

The income distribution will be re-invested into additional units and automatically credited into the unitholders’ accounts on January 1, 2021, based on the NAV per unit as at December 31, 2020.

Transactions at all ASNB branches and agents have been temporarily suspended from December 22, 2020 to January 3, 2021 to facilitate the computation of income distribution.

Unitholders may check and update their accounts via www.myasnb.com.my or the myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches and its agents nationwide when transactions resume on January 4, 2021.

ASNB is a wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB). — Bernama