Malaysia Airports expects passenger movement to quadruple from Dec 24-31

A general view of KLIA2 in Sepang June 10, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — With the recent relaxation on domestic travel, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is expecting an increase in passengers at its network of airports during the upcoming long holidays.

“Our main hub, KL International Airport (IATA code: KUL) is expecting more than 99,000 domestic passengers and 19,000 international passengers for the period between Dec 24 - 31, 2020, a four-fold increase from the same period last month.

“As such, airports nationwide have increased their vigilance to ensure that all safety measures that have been put in place are well implemented so that passengers are assured of a safe and joyful travel experience in the new normal,” said MAHB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh in a statement.

Mohd Shukrie said MAHB’s airports are ready to accommodate the increase in passenger movement with the strictest compliance to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Our airport frontliners will be on the ground to help passengers and ensure the processes at each touchpoint are carried out efficiently and for their utmost safety.

“As we strive to provide the best service to all our guests, we would like to remind all passengers to also play their part in adhering to the new norms of travelling, that is by wearing face masks, practising physical distancing and frequently sanitising and washing hands to keep them clean,” he added.

To ensure a seamless journey this holiday season, MAHB has issued a travel advisory for all guests during the busy period.

In this regard, passengers are reminded to check respective airlines on the latest flight schedule; their eligibility to travel based on the latest SOPs announced by the government; requirements for any additional documents or medical tests (Covid-19 swab test) needed before arriving at the airport, and to arrive at least three hours before the flight departure time. — Bernama