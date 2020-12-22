Ku Nan appeals against RM2m graft conviction

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex December 21, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― Former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has filed an appeal against a 12-month jail sentence and fine of RM2 million imposed by the High Court yesterday after finding him guilty of accepting bribe of RM2 million from a businessman.

His lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, when contacted by reporters, said the notice of appeal was filed yesterday through the online judicial system (e-filing).

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said whether or not the prosecution would file an appeal over the sentence would be made by the Attorney General's Chambers within 14 days from the date of judgment.

Yesterday, High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan sentenced Tengku Adnan, 70, to 12 months in jail and RM2 million fine, in default six months’ jail, after finding him guilty of the charge.

In convicting Tengku Adnan, he said the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt and the Putrajaya MP had also failed to raise reasonable doubts in the prosecution's case.

However, he allowed Tengku Adnan’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

He was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14 2016 under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted. ― Bernama