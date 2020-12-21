Tourism Ministry extends licence renewal fee waiver period for tourism operators, tour guides

Local tourists are seen waiting in line to buy tickets at the entrance of Penang Hill June 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has extended the exemption period for licence renewal fee as well as additional licences for tourism operators from January 1 to June 30, 2021.

Motac in a statement today said the initiative was to help tourism industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension is also applicable to tour guides seeking to renew their licences.

“Motac Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri hopes that tourism operators and tour guides will take the opportunity to apply for renewal within the stipulated period according to the expiration date of their respective licences.

“The ministry also calls on all tourism operators and tour guides to renew their licences within the stipulated period to ensure compliance with existing legislation,” read the statement.

The initiative is applicable to all tourism operators and tour guides licensed under the Tourism Industry Act 1992 [Act 482] and the regulations enforced by Motac in licensing tourism operators under Section 5 and tour guides under Section 21.

In May, Motac announced the exemption from licence renewal fees and additional licences for tourism operators and tour guides from March 17 until December 31, 2020. — Bernama