Despite RM2m graft conviction, Tengku Adnan avoids jail after High Court grants stay of execution pending appeal

Former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex December 21, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 ― Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has successfully obtained a stay of execution for his sentence of 12 months’ imprisonment and a RM2 million fine as imposed by the High Court today.

Earlier today, the Putrajaya MP was convicted and found guilty of a charge of accepting a RM2 million bribe from a businessman in his capacity as former Federal Territories minister.

Tengku Adnan’s lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, in applying for the stay of execution, had cited Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s recent conviction in the High Court over RM42 million misappropriated from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed the stay application, pending disposal of Tengku Adnan’s appeal against the conviction and sentencing at the Court of Appeal after deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said she had no objections to the application.

When met by reporters later, Tan briefly said a notice of appeal will be filed at the Court of Appeal either today or tomorrow at the very latest.

Both Tan and Tengku Adnan refused to comment when pressed by reporters following the court’s judgment.

Notwithstanding Tengku Adnan’s appeal, the conviction could also mean an end to his political career in Malaysia, as it jeopardises his chances of participating in the next election and his disqualification as an elected representative.

Tengku Adnan’s charge

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by THSB, which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

The Putrajaya MP was accused of committing the offence, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016.