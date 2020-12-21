Covid-19: All Klang general hospital staff will undergo screening soon, says Selangor MB

As of yesterday, there were 143 positive cases involving 62 health workers 81 patients at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital, while the Serdang Hospital has 65 cases involving 37 staff and 28 patients. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Dec 21 — Screening will be soon be conducted on all staff at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases at the facility.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state health department is currently looking into the best mechanism for the purpose, apart from implementing targeted screening to reduce risk of transmission at the hospital.

“I am in talks with the Selangor health department on the testing method to be used for HTAR staff.

“We will screen all employees (at HTAR) because they are considered high risk,” he told reporters after handing over contributions in conjunction with Christmas celebrations, here today.

As of yesterday, there were 143 positive cases involving 62 health workers 81 patients at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital, while the Serdang Hospital has 65 cases involving 37 staff and 28 patients.

In another development, Amirudin said any enforcement of the movement control order to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases in Selangor would be decided by the National Security Council (MKN).

He said the Klang district recorded daily increase in number of Covid-19 positive cases following the government’s decision to make it mandatory to screen factory workers, especially foreign workers in the red zone.

“Though the number of cases has increased, the situation is still under control as we have made it a ruling that the workers must undergo screening and the cost to be borne by the factory management.

“This is a valuable lesson learnt after the Teratai Cluster incident,” he said. — Bernama