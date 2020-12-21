Cops arrest 87 at private parties in KL, Batu Pahat

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the investigation found that all 45 men and 26 women aged between 18 and 30 were employees of an electronics factory in the Klang Valley. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Police raided two private parties in the federal capital and Batu Pahat, Johor yesterday, and arrested 87 people with a number of them tested positive for drugs.

Of the total, 67 Indonesian nationals and four local men were nabbed while partying at a luxury condominium in Jalan Sultan Ismail, here, at 3am.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the investigation found that all 45 men and 26 women aged between 18 and 30 were employees of an electronics factory in the Klang Valley.

“The urine tests revealed that 23 individuals were positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, cannabis and ketamine,” he said in a statement today.

The case is investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

In Batu Pahat, a civil servant and private college students were among 16 locals arrested early yesterday morning for allegedly holding a private party at a hotel.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah said the suspects comprised 10 men and six women aged between 17 and 34, and police also seized a number of pills believed to be Ecstasy and Erimin 5 as well as a packet suspected to contain ketamineb during the raid at 3.15am.

“Ten of the suspects were tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said the investigation was conducted under Sections 12(2) and 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and 15 of them were compounded for violating Regulation 3 of the Movement Control Order 2020. — Bernama