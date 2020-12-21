Agong, Permaisuri express condolences over passing of former Malay Mail sports editor Tony Francis

In a post uploaded to Istana Negara’s official Instagram page, Their Majesties acknowledged the contribution that Tony Francis had made towards journalism and lauded his passion for sports. — Picture by Shafwan Zaido

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their condolences to the family of former Malay Mail editor Tony Francis following his death this morning.

In a post uploaded to Istana Negara’s official Instagram page, Their Majesties acknowledged the contribution that Francis had made towards journalism and lauded his passion for sports.

“His Majesty extends his sympathies to the family and loved ones and prays for their strength during this distressing time. His Majesty recognises the immense contribution by this legendary journalist to the media fraternity and to the nation and appreciates Francis’ passion, dedication and talent,” the post read.

“Well-respected as a writer and an editor, Francis, an avid golfer, spent more than 30 years with the New Straits Times group and was the Sports editor for both the New Straits Times and The Malay Mail.

“He was later appointed chief news editor of the New Straits Times. In his distinguished career, Francis covered several international events including two Olympics and three World Cups, interviewed leaders of the nation and mentored many young reporters.

“His Majesty pays tribute to the veteran newsman who loved sports, journalism and above all, telling a story.”

Francis passed away this morning after a week battling pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife and two children.