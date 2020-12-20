Number of evacuees continues to rise in east coast floods, say authorities

A man wades in flood water as he crosses a road at Kampung Tebak in Air Putih, Kemaman December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The number of flood evacuees in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, including Terengganu and Kelantan, continue to rise as of 5pm today with water levels of several rivers surpassing the danger level.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees rose to 7,403 individuals from 1,786 families as of 4pm compared to 6,305 evacuees from 1,663 families at 8am today.

Terengganu Disaster Management Committee secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said currently 47 temporary flood evacuation centres in four districts are active, 28 in Kemaman, Dungun (15), Hulu Terengganu (three) and Setiu (one).

“Kemaman is the hardest hit district, with evacuees rising to 6,623 individuals from 1,572 families compared to 5,108 evacuees from 1,238 families this morning, while in Dungun, there are currently 663 evacuees from 186 families compared to 381 evacuees from 104 families previously,” he told reporters.

The flood situation in Hulu Terengganu, however, has improved with evacuees dropping to 106 individuals from 25 families compared to 806 evacuees from 318 families this morning, while in Setiu, the number remains the same with 11 evacuees from three families being housed in one centre.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department reported through its portal http://infobanjir.water.gov.my that the water levels of three rivers in two districts in Terengganu are still above the danger level as of 4 pm today.

Two rivers in Kemaman, Sungai Tebak recorded a water level of 18.96 metres (m) at Jambatan Tebak, above the danger level of 18.5m, and Sungai Kemaman at Kampung Paman recorded a water level of 5.6m (danger level of 4.5m), while in Dungun, Sungai Dungun at Jambatan Jerangau recorded a level of 13.06m (danger level of 12.5m).

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees continued to rise to 1,214 individuals from 402 families as of 5pm compared to 1,003 evacuees this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department disaster info app, Pasir Mas is badly affected, with 913 evacuees relocated to 12 evacuation centres, while in Tanah Merah, 143 evacuees from 39 families have been placed in five centres. In addition, 153 evacuees from 43 families have sought shelter in five centres in Kuala Krai.

The evacuation centre in Gua Musang that was opened last night to house 13 evacuees has been closed.

In addition, the water levels of three rivers in Kelantan have surpassed the danger level, according to a report on infobanjir.water.gov.my.

Sungai Lebir Tualang in Kuala Krai recorded a water level of 36.95 m (danger level of 35 m), Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai 25.08m (danger level of 25m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang 10.42m (danger level of 9m).

Meanwhile, four rivers in the state recorded readings exceeding the warning level, namely Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang 57.93m (warning level of 57.50m), Sungai Kelantan in Kusial Tanah Merah 15.93m (warning level of 14m), Sungai Golok in Jenob Tanah Merah 23.24m (warning level of 22.50m) and Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat 2.42m (warning level of 2.15m).

Besides that, three rivers have surpassed their alert levels, Sungai Kelantan in Jeti Kastam Kota Bharu 3.79m (alert level of 3 m), Sungai Galas in Dabong 33.62m (alert level of 32.00m) and Sungai Pergau in Air Bol Jeli 72.86m (alert level of 71.30m).

It is still raining in Kelantan, with intermittent heavy downpours. — Bernama