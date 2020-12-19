249 nabbed for violating MCO yesterday. ― file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― A total of 249 people were caught for defying the movement control order (MCO) directives yesterday, an increase compared to the 170 nabbed on Thursday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said 248 violators were issued with compound fines and one was remanded.

“The MCO offences include failing to practise physical distancing (132), not wearing face masks (63) and failing to provide equipment for recording particulars of customers (54),” he said in a statement today on developments concerning the MCO.

Ismail Sabri said that during Operasi Benteng yesterday, 46 illegal immigrants and two skippers were arrested, eight land vehicles seized and118 roadblocks were mounted.

“The government will take stern action against anyone who tries to enter the country illegally and enforcement agencies will continue to tighten controls at the borders, especially at rat trails,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 12 construction sites throughout the country which were checked yesterday had abided by the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He also said 88,827 individuals who returned to the country between July 24 and yesterday had been placed at 73 hotels and 16 public training institutes.

“Of this number, 8,357 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine while 532 have been sent to hospital for treatment and 79,938 have been allowed to return home,” he said.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement officers conducted daily monitoring of 11 types of supplies at 594 business premises comprising retailers (438), wholesalers (127) and manufacturers (29).

Overall, the supply of essential goods was sufficient, was easily available and could continue to meet the needs of the country, he said. ― Bernama