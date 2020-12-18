Rohana Jupri makes history as first ever woman naval admiral

Rohana Jupri was promoted to First Admiral during a ceremony at KD Sri Gombak, in Jalan Padang Tembak December 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) made history after promoting Captain Rohana Jupri to First Admiral (Laksamana Pertama), the first woman to be promoted to the rank in the security agency.

Rohana, 57, was among four senior officers promoted in a ceremony launched by RMN Commander Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany at KD Sri Gombak, in Jalan Padang Tembak here.

Mohd Reza said the selection of Rohana proved that the woman’s ability and credibility were recognised by the top management of the RMN other than a sign of appreciation for her efforts and ability in her 36 years of service.

“Since the establishment of the RMN 86 years ago, not a single woman has been promoted to the rank and this is an achievement for her.

“She held the position of Senior Director of Materials at the RMN headquarters and also Assistant Chief of Staff (AKS) J4 (Logistics) in the National Task Force (NTF).

“This indirectly places her on par with the top line-up of the Admiral Committee (JLAKS) group previously pioneered by men,” he said after the RMN Senior Officers Appointment Ceremony today.

Rohana, a mother of 4 children and originally from Tanjong Karang, Selangor joined the RMN in Dec 20, 1984.

Rohana had held several important positions including Commanding Officer of KD Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Staff Officer 1 Women’s Affairs of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Commanding Officer of the Western Naval Supply Depot.

She was also responsible for the acquisition of important assets in determining Op Benteng could be implemented more efficiently.

Meanwhile, Rohana said the promotion was a big recognition for her in her service in the RMN.

“I hope there are more women candidates who can follow in my footsteps. There is room available for women in RMN to grow,” she said.

Also present at the award ceremony was RMN deputy commander, Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob.