After months of closure, Zoo Negara reopens today

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Zoo Negara Malaysia said it was open again to visitors starting today, ending the latest closure forced by the conditional movement control order (CMCO) placed on the Klang Valley.

However, the zoo said it will still reduce the maximum number of visitors allowed in at any one time to facilitate social distancing.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that Zoo Negara is re-opening to everyone from Friday, 18th December 2020.

“Zoo Negara Malaysia is closely monitoring local developments of the pandemic Covid. Based upon current assessments, the Zoo will remain open as scheduled with reduced capacity of 1,250 visitors at any given time,” it said.

In October, Zoo Negara Malaysia was forced to close along with other businesses that catered to crowds as the government reintroduced the CMCO in the Klang Valley and Sabah following a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

The CMCO was later expanded to nearly the entire country but restrictions have since been rolled back to levels comparable to the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

The reopening will provide a vital lifeline for Zoo Negara that has been struggling for funds for most of 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October, Zoo Negara deputy president Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmat Lana said the organisation was in dire need of revenue to meet its monthly operating cost of around RM1 million.

He said the zoo depended primarily on tickets for the funds, which left it starved of revenue due to the enforced closures.

The zoo has been forced to depend on public donations for survival and tried an “Adopt An Animal” programme that met with limited success.