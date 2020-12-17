Johor police chief: Four Kota Tinggi IPD personnel, one civilian rearrested for pushing drugs in lockup

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the four, aged 28 to 36 years, and the 23-year-old civilian, a woman, were detained by the Johor NCID at the IPD at 9am. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 17 ― Four of the nine personnel from the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters (IPD) and a civilian believed to be involved in a drug distribution case in a lockup, were rearrested on December 10.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the four, aged 28 to 36 years, and the 23-year-old civilian, a woman, were detained by the Johor NCID at the IPD at 9am.

He said the five suspects were being investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) Special Preventive Measures (LLPK) 1985 after completing their remand period on December 3 to 10 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said five other personnel who also underwent the same remand period, were released as prosecution witnesses.

“We arrested 10 suspects, namely nine personnel and one civilian, and out of this total, five members, were released as prosecution witnesses. Meanwhile, four and a woman civilian were re-arrested and were being investigated under LLPK, “he told a press conference, here, today.

On November 29, Johor police arrested nine members of the IPD, including a policewoman, who worked at the lock-up, as well as a civilian on suspicion of drug trafficking in the lock-up.

(However, it is not known if the policewoman was among the four personnel and one civilian rearrested).

Police also seized 38.65 grammes of syabu, 42.25 grammes of heroin and some tobacco from the lockup.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said Johor police had arrested 296 individuals involved in illegal money lending activities or 'Ah Long', thus crippling nine syndicates from early January until now.

He said 247 loan sharks were detained by the CCID while another 49 were nabbed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He said that 338 investigation papers were also opened during the period involving criminal incidents committed by Ah Longs, of which 121 were opened by the CID and 217 by the CCID.

“Throughout this year, the Johor contingent also crippled nine Ah Long syndicates in which 40 local men and a Vietnamese woman, aged between 23 to 46 years old, were acted against under the Crime Prevention Act 1959 (POCA),” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said all the suspects arrested for involvements in Ah Long's activities were found to have advertised and promoted loans without a licence as well as committing various acts of mischief such as spraying paint, arson and criminal intimidation. ― Bernama