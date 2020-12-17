Covid-19: Selangor Health Dept fines 25 manufacturers RM1,000 each for failing to comply with SOP

Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the SOP breaches included failing to screen the body temperature of workers and visitors daily, not practising physical distancing at the workplace, failing to provide proof that sanitisation was conducted thrice daily at public areas and not providing hand sanitisers. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, Dec 17 — Twenty-five manufacturers were issued a RM1,000 compound each by the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) for failing to comply with parts of the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN).

Selangor Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said the compounds were issued in an operation to ensure SOP compliance in the manufacturing sector that was conducted by the department on 53 manufacturers in the state from November 25 until last Monday.

He said another 14 manufacturers checked were ordered to close for seven days under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for breaching the SOP.

“The 14 manufacturers, however, were allowed to operate again after the enforcement checks found they were following the SOP,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Sha’ari said the SOP breaches discovered in the operation included failing to screen the body temperature of workers and visitors daily, not practising physical distancing at the workplace, failing to provide proof that sanitisation was conducted thrice daily at public areas and not providing hand sanitisers.

He urged all manufacturers in Selangor to fully adhere to the MKN SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The public can forward complaints on non-compliance to the SOP to JKNS at 03-51237333 or its website at www.jknselangor.moh.gov.my. — Bernama