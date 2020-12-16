Covid-19: Eight new clusters today, including three involving construction sites in KL

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded eight new Covid-19 clusters today, including three that involved construction sites in the nation’s capital.

In a press conference, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah dubbed the clusters in Kuala Lumpur as the Permai Construction Site cluster, Matahari Construction Site cluster and Bina Laut Construction Site cluster.

Between the three, infections had spread to the districts of Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa, Cheras and Kepong.

The remaining five new clusters today were identified as the Puncak Galaksi cluster in Selangor, Bukit Punai Cluster in Sabah, Cahaya Mahsuri cluster in Johor, Seri Tasik cluster in Perak and Inten cluster in Pahang

Referring to the construction site clusters, Dr Noor Hisham said that cases involved had been detected through targeted screenings at the sites.

The first cases in the Permai Construction Site cluster was detected on December 16, with 1,087 people screened to date — 48 of whom tested positive for Covid-19.

Initial cases in the Matahari Construction Site cluster were detected on December 12. To date, 778 people have been screened, 15 of whom tested positive for the disease.

First cases in the Bina Laut Construction Site were detected on December 3. A total of 542 individuals have been screened, with eight testing positive for the disease.

On the topic of the Puncak Galaksi cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said it has affected the districts of Kuala Selangor and Klang. The first case in the cluster was detected on December 14, with 541 people screened, and 56 testing positive.

The Bukit Punai cluster involves the Kota Kinabalu district, with a total of 32 people screened, and seven testing positive.

The Cahaya Mahsuri cluster involves the districts of Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Pontion. The first case in the cluster was detected on December 8, with 154 people screened, and 32 testing positive.

The Seri Tasik cluster involves the Perak Tengah and Kinta districts. The first case in the cluster was detected on December 2, with a total of 27 people screened — seven of whom tested positive.

The Inten cluster involves the Kuantan distinct, with the first person of the cluster testing positive on December 10. To date, 204 people have been screened, nine of whom tested positive.