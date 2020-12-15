Royal Prof Ungku Aziz laid to rest in Kuala Lumpur

Family members scatter flowers at the grave of the late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery December 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The late Royal Prof Ungku Abdul Aziz Abdul Hamid was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here, at about 9.50 tonight.

His remains arrived at the cemetery at about 9.15pm after the funeral prayers at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail At-Taqwa Mosque here, at 8.55pm.

The funeral, attended by family members and friends, was conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The late Ungku Abdul Aziz, 98, died here, at about 4pm this afternoon.

Syed Husin Ali, former lecturer at the Department of Anthropology and Sociology, Universiti Malaya (UM), described the late Prof Ungku Aziz as an individual who was very concerned about society, especially involving the poverty of the rural population.

“In fact, the late Prof Ungku Aziz was also the first person to fight about the use of the Malay language in the UM and organised the language congress in Singapore and Johor Bahru at that time (the 1950s),” he told reporters after the funeral. — Bernama