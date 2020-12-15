Motorists can pay toll with RFID on Lekas Expressway starting today

File picture shows the Ampang Toll Highway at the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas) highway. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — From today, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) motorists can use ‘Radio Frequency Identification’ (RFID) technology at all the toll plazas of the highway.

According to a Lekas statement, RFID toll payment can ease traffic flow in toll lanes as users no longer have to stop to touch the card on the Touch ‘n Go card panel and can use it at all Lekas toll plazas for both open toll and closed toll systems.

Lekas said the RFID system is the latest electronic payment mode introduced on all expressways in January this year, in addition to the existing payment methods of Touch n ‘Go and SmartTag cards.

Lekas reminded expressway users who already have RFID stickers to always ensure that the ‘e-wallet’ has sufficient balance to enjoy a smooth and comfortable journey.

“With RFID, users can make toll payment transactions more easily and conveniently and there is no maintenance cost as RFID stickers do not require batteries.

“Top-ups can be done online where the RFID system uses stickers linked to the Touch n ‘Go e-wallet. This makes the top-up transaction process easier without having to go to a customer service centre or top-up locations,” according to the statement.

As the RFID sticker is pasted to the vehicle, there will be no issue of it being easily lost, pasted upside down or weak batteries like that experienced by SmartTAG ‘On Board Unit’.

Those who want to purchase RFID stickers or get more information can visit rfid.touchngo.com.my. — Bernama