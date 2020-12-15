Melaka plans to introduce KK, Penang air routes via Firefly

A Firefly ATR 72-500 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, Dec 15 — The Melaka government plans to introduce direct flights from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah to Melaka and from Melaka to Penang via Firely at the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) to boost the state’s tourism sector.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the proposal has been presented to low-cost carrier Firefly, through a meeting with Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd LTAM manager, Mohamad Nazri Mat Khalib, and Firefly Sales Division head Muizzuddin Mahmud at Seri Negeri, yesterday.

“The meeting is significant in the state government’s effort in attracting Firefly to expand its flights to Melaka. Among the routes discussed are Kota Kinabalu-Melaka and Melaka-Penang.

“I believe this meeting will be followed by more thorough discussions and is hoped to boost LTAM’s flight sector and the state’s tourism sector,” he said in a Facebook posting.

Previously the media had reported that the operations of LTAM in Batu Berendam here had to be put on hold until next year following the current Covid-19 situation and are expected to resume with the Melaka-Penang route managed by Malindo Air.

The state government is also reported to be in discussion with AirAsia whether to continue its operations at LTAM or not after the low-cost carrier announced its withdrawal early this year. — Bernama