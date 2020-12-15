Higher Education Ministry targets 75pc marketability of Malaysian graduates in 2021

Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad speaks during The Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) at University Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi September 28, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is targeting a 75 per cent marketability of graduates in Malaysia in 2021, said its Minister, Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

She said the percentage was fixed after taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic, which has also affected the country’s economy.

“The target also takes into account the expected unemployment rate issued by the Department of Statistics Malaysia,” she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The allocation for the ministry under Budget 2021 was later approved at the committee stage through a majority voice vote.

Earlier, several MPs who took part in the debate raised the issue, including Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu), Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) and Datuk Mohd Fasiah Mohd Fakeh (Bersatu-Sabak Bernam).

Meanwhile, the allocation for the Ministry of Education under Budget 2021 was also approved at the committee stage through a majority voice vote today after 17 MPs from the government and opposition blocs took part in the debate session.

Among them were Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Independent-Langkawi), Dr Maszlee Malik (Independent-Simpang Renggam), Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN-Padang Terap) and Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai).

Earlier, Senior Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, when winding up the debate for the ministry, touched on several issues, including allocations for the maintenance of schools, dilapidated schools, Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) and the TV Pendidikan educational programme initiative. — Bernama