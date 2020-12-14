Rubber gloves worth RM250,000 stolen from warehouse in Penang

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 39-year-old company owner discovered the theft when he went to the godown on Saturday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, Dec 14 — Ten tonnes of rubber gloves worth about RM250,000 have been stolen from a company warehouse in Penaga here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 39-year-old company owner discovered the theft when he went to the godown on Saturday.

He said the company had bought the gloves in bulk from a factory and packaged them for sale.

“This was the second such theft at the store, with the first going unreported because the loss was small,” he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations showed that the thieves had gained entry by forcing open the Naco windows and escaped through the back door of the store.

“The warehouse has no CCTV and it has five workers who operate from 9am to 6pm, Mondays to Saturdays,” he added. — Bernama